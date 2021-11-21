Mira-Bhayandar: Rift deepens in BJP ahead of MBMC polls, opposition eyes chance

The boycott of nearly three dozen corporators in BJP’s conclave last week has already demonstrated that the local unit of the party remains a divided house. However, the controversy over the announcement of a fresh committee led by the newly elected president- Adv. Ravi Vyas has further deepened the rift within the party cadres.

The BJP which single-handedly wrestled control over the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the 2017 polls is now staring at a virtual split less than a year before the tenure comes to an end in August-2022.

Notably, the BJP is now divided into three factions- one led by Adv. Ravi Vyas, the other by former MLA- Narendra Mehta and third comprising a couple of disgruntled BJP corporators who have aligned with sitting legislator- Geeta Jain, an independent who later pledged her support to the Shiv Sena.

Notably, Jain continues to be a BJP member in MBMC. Although the absence of corporators in the party’s conclave held under the aegis of BJP’s heavyweight leader and state chief-Chandrakant Dada Patil was an apparent show of strength to draw the attention of the party high command, a boycott is a desperate act of rebellion that could invite the wrath of the state leadership, said, political experts.

“I, under the leadership of Chandrakant Dada Patil and Devendra Fadnavis Ji have taken up the task of further strengthening the party’s base while working towards the all-around development of the twin-city. Some of our local and experienced leaders are throwing spanners in my efforts. However, I am confident that good sense will prevail soon and I will get their blessings and support.” said Vyas.

After taking a political sanyas (retirement) last year, Mehta took a plunge into the political arena and vehemently opposed Vyas's appointment. Mehta has contended that such appointments should have been taken after taking opinions from corporators and party cadres.

The simmering discontent amongst the party cadres is bound to spell doom and damage the political prospects of the party in the upcoming polls, giving a perfect opportunity to the opposition parties.

Notably, the recent appointment of his loyalist as the chairpersons of the crucial standing panel has once again revealed Mehta’s clout in the civic body.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Stones pelted at ST buses and drivers in Dhule following strike

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 06:24 PM IST