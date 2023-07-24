Mira-Bhayandar: Refurbished Clothes Distributed To The Needy In MBMC Camp Under Triple Rs

After receiving an overwhelming response from citizens to the ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ (RRR) centres, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in association with NGO- Making the Difference embarked on the second step of the initiative by distributing refurbished clothes to the needy people free of cost. The first distribution camp was inaugurated by municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole at Ganesh Dewal Nagar a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west) on Sunday. Around two tonnes of refurbished clothes including shirts, t-shirts and frocks were put on display in the camp for needy people, especially children to walk-in, make their choices and take them home free of cost.

Sorted and refurbished

In a bid to encourage donation of unused things like old clothes, books, utensils, toys, furniture, e-waste, plastic items, footwear and any other products, which could further be refurbished, reused or processed for making new ones, the MBMC has set up set 24 RRR centres at strategic locations in the twin-city from May 20 to June 5 this year. While the centres received a footfall of 1,765 visitors, the volunteers collected 1,663 books, 3,712 kg clothes, 726 pairs of footwear, 207 kg plastic waste, 79 kg e-waste, 44 kg utensils and 209 old toys in the first ten days of the campaign. “Sparing used / wearable clothes sans tear and stains were sorted with utmost care and neatly refurbished by proper washing and ironing before keeping them on display. Ultimately, everything you give away should respect the dignity of the potential future recipient.” said Dhole.

My Life Clean City Campaign

The campaign is a part of the ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ (My Life – Clean City Campaign) project launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) aimed at protecting and conserving the environment by adopting sustainable living habits. The civic administration also used the camp as a platform to promote its recently launched Operation “Rudra” (rapid urban development and rejuvenation action) to give a facelift and keep slum clusters clean with hygienic surroundings.