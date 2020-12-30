Mira Bhayandar: Raunchy bar raided in Kashimira, 11 held

Curbs on timings in the form of a night curfew has been imposed by the state government authorities under fresh restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of the virus.

However, some orchestra bar owners have transformed their establishments into ones providing ladies service and have resumed their nefarious activities by taking undue advantage of relaxations which allowed them to operate post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This became evident after yet another ladies service bar in Kashimira identified as Hotel Swagat was found to be indulged in such activities after the stipulated deadline.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the bar and rounded up 11 people including seven women and other bar staffers. Apart from other sections, a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) have been registered against the accused.

Notably, three more bars were raided last week for similar violations, highlighting the need of slapping sections of the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act against the accused of exploiting women in an indecent, obscene and vulgar manner.

However, the owner who is the actual beneficiary of the illicit trade managed to evade the police dragnet. Further investigations were underway.