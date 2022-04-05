Mira Bhayandar: Private hospitals under scanner for fleecing 851 COVID-19 patients of Rs 10 cr

Maharashtra was the first state to offer 100 per cent free treatment for all Covid-19 patients, even those who were treated in private hospitals. However, it is alleged that many hospitals took undue advantage of the flagship scheme for their own monetary benefits during the pandemic. The matter has been brought to light by the local Youth Congress volunteers who have threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike against private hospitals in Mira Bhayandar for overcharging and fleecing Covid positive patients by denying benefits of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojna (MJPJAY) - a state-funded health insurance scheme.

“We have gathered specific details of 851 Covid positive patients who were fleeced of nearly Rs. 10 crore for treatment by the MJPJAY-empanelled private hospitals. Apart from immediate refund, we have demanded penal action against the hospital management and all those including officials who are responsible for the financial fraud, failing which we will launch an indefinite hunger strike from April 11,” said Youth Congress leader Deep Kakde.

The Congress volunteers also met district collector Rajesh Narvekar and sought his intervention into the matter so as to give justice to the citizens who had been duped by the rogue hospitals. “The collector has assured that he will soon form a high-level committee and probe the matter,” said Kakde while adding that patients don’t understand medical terminologies and the hospitals have taken advantage of their ignorance.

To put a cap on the costs of treatment of Covid-19 and other ailments, the scheme which was earlier restricted for limited beneficiaries, was extended to cover the entire population. Presently, there are more than 175 private hospitals in the twin city out of which only five have empanelled themselves under the MJPJAY.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:06 PM IST