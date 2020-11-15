Mira Bhayandar: Pregnant leopard knocked dead on highway in Kashimira

Hours after being knocked down by an unidentified speeding vehicle, a female leopard aged around four years died while undergoing treatment during the wee hours on Sunday.

According to forest The leopard was pregnant. The road-hit was reported near Hotel Delhi Darbar on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad National highway passing through the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

“After being hit by the vehicle the leopard was seen limping towards the jungle area by some motorists, following which I passed the information to forest officials who along with local police personnel reached the spot “ said Azim Tamboli.