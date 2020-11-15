Mira Bhayandar: Pregnant leopard knocked dead on highway in Kashimira

Hours after being knocked down by an unidentified speeding vehicle, a female leopard aged around four years died while undergoing treatment during the wee hours on Sunday.
According to forest The leopard was pregnant. The road-hit was reported near Hotel Delhi Darbar on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad National highway passing through the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.
“After being hit by the vehicle the leopard was seen limping towards the jungle area by some motorists, following which I passed the information to forest officials who along with local police personnel reached the spot “ said Azim Tamboli.
“After getting information, our team immediately reached the spot, unfortunately, the female leopard aged around four years succumbed while undergoing treatment. As per postmortem reports the leopard which was pregnant died due to multiple fractures and internal bleeding," confirmed forest officer (Ghodbunder Round) -Manoj Patil.
Eyewitnesses have revealed that the vehicle which hit the leopard was a Tata Sumo jeep. Such incidents have yet again exposed the grim reality that threatens the country's leopard population.
