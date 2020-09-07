Mira Bhayandar: Posing as corporator, 'Bol Bachchan' gang robs elderly man

The notorious Bol Bachchan gang (glib talkers) are not only striking at will in the twin-city, but they are devising innovative ways of robbing people, especially women and senior citizens, even as the police continue to grope in the dark.

Less than a fortnight after fake cops robbed a senior citizen of her gold ornaments worth Rs 36,000, a crook posed as the local municipal corporator to rob an elderly man in Mira Road. According to the police, the fresh case was reported in broad day light from the Latiff Park area of Mira Road, when the 62-year-old senior citizen was on his way to the bank at around 2:20 pm.

In his statement to the police, the senior citizen said that he was accosted near Kusum Rolls by an unidentified man who claimed to be the local municipal corporator of the area. To substantiate his claims the impersonator, called out to one his accomplice who reciprocated by touching his feet and addressing him as nagarsevak (corporator).

As the senior citizen tried to recollect, one of them kept him busy in conversation, while the other hoodwinked him into handing over his gold ring and cash amounting Rs 20,000.

There has been an alarming rise in such cases exposing the poor policing in the twin-city. The victims — mostly senior citizens — have claimed that they felt like being hypnotised to obey their commands and realized they were duped only when the tricksters had fled from the spot. Meanwhile a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been registered at the Mira Road police station against the unidentified imposters.

The various modus operandis adopted by the gang has left the police at their wits.