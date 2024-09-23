 Mira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Shiv Sena legislator from the Ovala-Majiwada (146) assembly constituency-Pratap Sarnaik has organised a Bhagwat Satsang by Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj at the Late Balasahen Thackeray ground in Bhayandar between 3 to 7 pm on the 28th, 29th and 30th September.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
MLA Geeta Jain in the ongoing religious function organised by her | FPJ

With state assembly elections around the corner, political leaders are turning to religious and spiritual discourses as a means to connect with voters in the twin-city.

While sitting legislator from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment-Geeta Jain has hosted a weeklong Shri Ram-Katha (the story of God-King Rama) by Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya at the Central Park ground in Mira Road from 18 to 24 September, her BJP rival and former MLA- Narendra Mehta has organised a religious event-Bhagwad Saptah  at the Lotus Ground in Bhayandar (west) in which noted motivational speaker and spiritual orator-Jaya Kishori who apart from reciting verses from the holy Shrimad Bhagwat Purana will give out lessons of values and virtues which are essential in shaping a happy and peaceful life between 13 to 19 October.

Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj

Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj |

Jaya Kishori

Jaya Kishori | SOMNATH ROY

Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya

Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya |

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 35-Year-Old Immigrant Arrested For Using Banned App To Chat With Kin In Bangladesh
article-image

Not to be left behind, Shiv Sena legislator from the Ovala-Majiwada (146) assembly constituency-Pratap Sarnaik has organised a Bhagwat Satsang by Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj at the Late Balasahen Thackeray ground in Bhayandar between 3 to 7 pm on the 28th, 29th and 30th September.

The Satsang will culminate into a Sanatan Rashtra Sammelan (religious conclave) in the presence of spiritual gurus including-Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj and office bearers of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas (Ayodhya).

FPJ Shorts
IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students
IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students
UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine
UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine
Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report
Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report
Mira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Mira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: 3,000 Volunteers Join MBMC In Mega Beach Clean-Up Drive, Over 37 Tonnes Of Trash...
article-image

An air-conditioned dome pavilion is being constructed at the ground by Sarnaik which will have a capacity to accommodate around 40,000 to 50,000 visitors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Rape Accused Killed: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Investigation Into 'Police...

Badlapur Rape Accused Killed: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Investigation Into 'Police...

Mira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mira-Bhayandar: Political Leaders Turn To Spiritual Events Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police

Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections,...

Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections,...

Mumbai: Maha Govt Allots Bandra Plot, Not Utilised By Sunil Gavaskar, To Ajinkya Rahane For Cricket...

Mumbai: Maha Govt Allots Bandra Plot, Not Utilised By Sunil Gavaskar, To Ajinkya Rahane For Cricket...