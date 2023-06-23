Mira-Bhayandar: Police Yet To Register Offence Against Slapping MLA Geeta Patil

Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain | Photo: File Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The Kashimira police are yet to register an offence against independent legislator Geeta Jain who had slapped a junior engineer attached to ward number six of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Tuesday June 20. The engineer identified as Shubham Patil who was slapped, works on a contractual basis through a private manpower supply agency hired by the civic administration. Patil and his colleague Sanjay Soni who was also present at the time of incident have jointly written a letter to the Kashimira police station seeking action against the legislator.

Conflicting viewpoints

Jain who represents the Mira Bhayandar assembly constituency (145), has lent her support to the ruling party. While the engineers contended that they were on-duty to raze an illegal tenement in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira, the legislator has claimed that engineer had acted at the behest of another builder who also owns a piece of land in the same layout. The MLA was reminding the team about a government resolution (GR) which disallowed the civic body to demolish any type of residential structures during the monsoons, when Patil allegedly laughed and invited her ire.

“Investigations were on into the complaint filed by the engineers,” said a police officer from the Kashimira police station. Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty invites action under section 353 of the IPC- which is a non-bailable offence having punishment of imprisonment up to five years in Maharashtra.