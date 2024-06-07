Mira-Bhayandar Police Unit 'Madad' Helps Rescue 29-Year-Old Woman Job Aspirant Trapped In Dubai

API Tejashree Shinde who is in-charge of the Bharosa Cell | Special Branch

Mumbai: In another cross-border operation, the Bharosa (Trust) Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police rescued a 29-year-old woman from Bhayandar who was confined and forced to work in captivity at a hotel in Dubai.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by the woman’s mother who stated that a recruitment agent identified as Tarun (40) had lured her daughter with the promise of facilitating a receptionist’s job at a well-known hotel in Dubai which would fetch her a monthly salary of Rs.70,000 per month.

The woman left for Dubai on 8, March, 2024. Since then the complainant was unable to establish contact with her daughter. The complainant was worried for the well-being of her daughter who suffered from asthma. Sensing the seriousness of the case, a team led by API- Tejashree Shinde under the guidance of police commissioner-Madhukar Pandey established contact with the Indian Embassy in Dubai through “Madad”- an online consular grievances management system launched by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The cell spoke to the woman and learnt that she along with around 50 more women from various countries were confined in a single hall and forced to work in extremely inhumane conditions sans proper food. The woman further stated that the agent had not only taken away her passport and visa, but was also reluctant to pay her the promised salary.

When asked to relieve her of the job and send her back to India, the agent remained adamant that she will have to work for at least six more months. Shinde spoke to the owner of the hotel and explained about the ordeal and health issues faced by the woman. The owner claimed that he had been regularly giving the pay-outs to the agent on behalf of the staffers.

After negotiations with the employer the woman was moved to a safe place and counselled by embassy officials, following which she was flown back to Mumbai on 6, June after completing all legal formalities and reunited with her kin. The cell has earlier helped bring back victims from Central Africa, Dubai, Kuwait and even Myanmar-a country in South East Asia.

Be Careful of Fraudulent Agents.

Meanwhile the MBVV police have urged job seekers to verify credentials of the foreign employers or companies before travelling abroad for employment purposes and advised people to verify the antecedents and track record of the recruiting agents, else chances of landing into trouble are exceptionally high. The cell operates from the first floor of the Bhayandar police station. People in distress can visit the cell or call 112 or 28040006 for assistance.