 Mira-Bhayandar: Police Nab Man In Possession Of Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.8 Lakh
Mira-Bhayandar: Police Nab Man In Possession Of Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.8 Lakh

The crime branch unit led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh arrested the accused Kutbuddin Mustafa Kanchwala from the Hanuman Nagar area in Nalasopara at around 2:10 pm on Tuesday

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Representational photo

The crime branch unit (zone III) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 30-year-old man who was found to be in possession of 18 gm of brown sugar on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off provided, the crime branch unit led by police inspector Pramod Badhaakh arrested the accused Kutbuddin Mustafa Kanchwala from the Hanuman Nagar area in Nalasopara at around 2:10 pm. Upon frisking, Kanchwala was found to be in possession of 18 gm of brown sugar.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at Rs1.8 lakh. While investigations were on to ascertain the source of the contraband, an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

Further investigations were underway.

