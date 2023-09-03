Mira-Bhayandar: Police Bust High-Profile Prostitution Racket Running Under Guise Of Luxury Spa In Mira Road

Representative image

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high-profile prostitution racket that was operating under the guise of a luxury spa in Mira Road on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, the team deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team led by assistant police inspector Umesh Patil under the guidance of police inspector- Samir Ahirao, swooped down on Ausum Spa located on the sixth floor of Space-912, a commercial building that houses outlets of upscale brands of various products on the main road near Pleasant Park in Mira Road.

Women rescued

According to the police, the manager of the spa identified as Shabnam Khan (30) was taken into custody for accepting ₹5,000 from the decoy to facilitate the immoral rendezvous. While two women who were allegedly pushed into the flesh trade were rescued from the premises, the owner of the establishment identified as- Sumit Verma- a resident of the Hatkesh area in Kashimira is still at large.

An offence under section 370 of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody. The rescued women were sent to the welfare home after completing formalities.

Online advertisements on prominent web portals

Notably, the dubious unisex spa floated online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele under the guise of offering massage services.