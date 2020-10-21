Mira Bhayandar: Police bust another sex racket at spa; fourth crackdown in 10 days

Despite recent crackdowns on them, a section of shady spa owners seem to be unfazed by the police action, as the twin-city continues to retain its tag of housing such types of dens which are indulged in immoral and vulgar activities. This became evident after sleuths of the Naya Nagar police busted yet another high profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a salon and spa in Mira Road on Tuesday evening.

Notably, this is the fourth such raid against spas indulged in immoral activities by the recently created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police commissionerate within a span of just ten days. Acting on a tip-off from an informant that the spa was offering sexual services to its customers, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Kailash Barve under the instructions of ACP Vilas Sanap deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.

After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Freedom Salon and Spa located in the Rajshri Building of Mira Road.

While the manager of the shady establishment was caught red-handed while accepting money for facilitating the rendezvous, the police rescued two women from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeer.

A case was registered under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) against the accused who floated online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.

The rescued woman has been sent to a rehabilitation center. Apart from a few genuine ones, most of the spas and wellness centers have created small cubicles in their premises to offer sexually charged cross-massage services (by a person to a client of opposite gender), sources said.