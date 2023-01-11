Mira Bhayandar: Police aspirants forced to sleep in open ground in cold, MBMC springs into action

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) provided free accommodation facilities to aspirants participating in fitness tests during the ongoing recruitment drive to fill various posts in the state police force.

The decision was taken after thousands from across the state who registered themselves for the physical fitness exams being conducted by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate were forced to brave the cold by sleeping on the open ground and adjoining streets.

Realising the hardships and inconvenience faced, the civic administration decided to make arrangements at two places – the community hall (Nagar Bhawan) in Bhayandar (West) and the hall on the first floor of the municipal ground in the Rai village nearby – for providing free overnight shelter to the aspirants.

Over 73,000 Apply for 996 Posts

The process to recruit a total of 996 personnel including police constables and drivers for the MBVV police commissionerate began at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground in Bhayandar on Jan 2 and will continue till Feb 28.

While a total of 73,221 applications from 60,989 male and 12,232 female aspirants were received for police constable jobs, 1,237 applicants including 1,196 males and 41 females are in the fray for driver posts, officials said.

The examination process for the mega recruitment drive is divided into two parts — physical and written tests of 50 marks and 100 marks, respectively.

