Mira Bhayandar: Police arrests auto driver within 12 hours of allegedly raping woman

The accused lured a woman near the railway station and apparently promised her to buy all the cigarettes and convinced her to sit in his vehicle. He was trapped on the footage captured by the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have successfully arrested an accused within 12 hours of committing the crime. The police have revealed that the accused is an auto driver who allegedly raped a woman on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident was reported from the station road area in Bhayandar (East) at around 12:30 am on Sunday. The accused, who has been identified as Kundan Omprakash Mishra alias Anil Kumar (28) lured the woman, a cigarette seller near the railway station and apparently promised her to buy all the cigarettes and convinced her to sit in his vehicle.

However, he took her to a secluded lane in the Phatak Road area and raped her by issuing death threats. Following a complaint registered by the woman, an offence under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC for rape and criminal intimidation was registered at the Navghar police station.

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, special teams from the crime detection unit and the crime branch (zone I) were deputed to nab the culprit. Based on the footage captured by the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in and around the crime scene, the teams identified the registration number of the auto-rickshaw and traced its owner.

It came to light that Mishra was driving the auto-rickshaw. The police activated their informer network and electronic intelligence and apprehended Mishra from the Navghar Road area. The accused was remanded to police custody till August 21, 2018. Further investigations were underway.

