Mira Bhayandar: Peon held for stealing cash from bank's ATM

The Naya Nagar police have arrested a peon attached to the local branch of a reputed scheduled bank for his alleged involvement in stealing cash amounting Rs. 1.24 lakh from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the banking establishment in Mira Road. According to information divulged to media persons by ACP-Shashikant Bhosale, a case of theft from one of their ATM’s was registered by the bank officials on 20, February.

“Prima-facie and circumstantial evidence pointed towards an inside hand in the crime which could not be executed without the knowledge of the security code needed to open the cash chest of the ATM machine.” said Bhosale. A team from the Naya Nagar police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Kailash Barve conducted a detailed probe and apprehended one of the peons for his suspected involvement in the theft.

Being the employee of the bank, the peon apparently gained access into the kiosk when the ATM chest was being loaded with cash by personnel of a private agency. After managing to get hold of the security code, the accused committed the theft. The police have arrested the accused and recovered Rs.78, 000 from his possession. Further investigations were on.