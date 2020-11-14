Mira Bhayandar: Over 22,000 people cured of COVID-19 so far, recovery rate above 94%

As the number of positive cases in the twin-city continued to maintain the drop to double digits for the past nearly two weeks, the number of recovered patients has also crossed the 21,000 mark on Friday to touch 21,980, which has ensured that the recovery rate continues to hover above 94% of those infected by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

While only 19 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the total number of positive cases registered this month stands at 735, bringing a welcome respite for citizens and the health officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

56 patients were discharged on Saturday. However, despite a significant dip in new cases, coupled by better recoveries, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 3.1% which remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll had mounted to 744 till Saturday night.

As per MBMC records, 80,276 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,11,450 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 87,905 tested negative, 23,340 positive and reports of 205 people were still awaited.

Meanwhile, 13 out of the 19 patients who tested positive on Saturday were un-linked, while 6 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

As usual Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 14 positive cases followed by 3 and two from the west and east side of Bhayandar respectively.

The civic administration has added a note of caution to citizens for the need to keep their guard up by continuing wearing masks, washing hands frequently, practising social distancing and avoiding going out unless absolutely needed.

By implementing the strategy of early detection and better clinical management at its health care facilities across the twin-city, the MBMC has been focusing to keep death rate as low as possible. No deaths have been reported in the past two days.