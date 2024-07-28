 Mira-Bhayandar: No Illegally Operating Schools In Twin-City, Claims MBMC
There are around 370 registered educational institutions, including 36 schools run by the civic administration in the twin-city.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
MBMC | Representative Image

The education department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has claimed that no unauthorised schools were operating in the twin-city as on 23, April, 2024. In a letter written to the education officer (primary and secondary), Zilla Parishad, Thane in April, the civic administration claimed that out of the seven schools which were tagged as illegal last year, six had been closed down while one was found to be registered with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

It  has been ensured that students who were studying in the illegal institutions were accommodated in legitimate schools. Five teams comprising teachers and other staffers attached to the cluster resources centre (CRC) had been deputed to conduct a detailed survey in their respective jurisdictions to identify illegally operating educational institutions.

As per rules, all schools sanctioned by the state government or other boards are mandated to get their names registered with the MBMC’s education department. Apart from slapping a one-time penalty amounting to ₹1 lakh under section 18(5) of the Education Act 2009, and additional daily fines for those who defy the closure orders, the education department is also empowered to initiate criminal proceedings under the Indian Penal Code.

There are around 370 registered educational institutions, including 36 schools run by the civic administration in the twin-city. 

