Mira Bhayandar: No bidders for tax defaulters' properties on auction

The process initiated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to auction properties of tax defaulters on the online platform has received a cold shoulder response from buyers. The tax department failed to get a single bid for thirty properties which were put for auction not once but twice on the e-auction platform linked to MBMC’s official website (www.mbmc.gov.in), in the first phase of the e-auction process.

Despite the introduction of the amnesty scheme, a large section of property tax defaulters in the twin-city have failed to pay up taxes owed to the MBMC, even after repeated reminders and notices. The civic administration finally decided to act tough and prepared a list of 161 major defaulters who collectively owe a whopping Rs. 7 crore. However, attempts by MBMC to auction confiscated properties fell flat as bidders did not show any interest in buying them.

“We have already got a plan B in place. The properties will be acquired at the namesake rate of 1 rupee after a formal nod from the standing committee. Once we get possession of the properties, they will be either used for our offices or staff quarters. This as per their location and the corresponding need to accommodate people-friendly services,” confirmed municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole. As against the target of Rs. 222 crore, the MBMC has managed to mop-up Rs. 84 crore till 17, August in the current fiscal. It has been alleged that the auction process is a mere eye-wash as most of the listed properties are either abandoned or in semi-demolished condition. On the other hand, defaulters, mostly builders, lawn owners and hoteliers owning cream properties are rarely taken to task.

"We will check and take the action," added Dhole. There are more than 2.69 lakh residential and 60,886 commercial taxpayers in the twin city. Out of the total collection so far, more than 34 crore has been received through digital modes of payment. As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501, including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units.

