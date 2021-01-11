Mira Bhayandar: Nigerian 'cloth traders' held with drugs worth Rs 4.53 lakh in Mira Road

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate arrested four men said to be of Nigerian origin who were found to be in possession of drugs worth more than Rs. 4.53 lakh in Mira Road late on Saturday night.

Interestingly, the quartet (aged between 32 to 43 years) claimed to be cloth traders. Acting on a tip-off a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam under the supervision of ACP-Vilas Sanap laid a trap in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road and rounded up the suspects.

Upon frisking they were found to be in possession of 30.5 grams of cocaine and 24 grams of Mephedrone drug also known as MD.

The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at Rs. 4, 53,500, police said.

“During interrogation the accused who are Nigerian nationals claimed to be businessmen involved in textile trading. While our team is checking the authenticity of their claims, further investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband,” said an investigating officer.

Police personnel Chavhan, Santosh Patil, Gaikwad, Kamble, Kakkad and Kaldoke were part of the raiding team.

In another similar action by the police a drug peddler landed into the custody of an anti-drug cell of the MBVV police commissionerate led by Police Inspector Nagarkar.

The 50-year-old accused who was apprehended from Nallasopara (east) was found to be in possession of 85 grams of Mephedrone worth 4.25 lakh.

Offences under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused at the Mira Road and Tulinj police stations respectively.

Further investigations were underway.