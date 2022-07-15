Mira Bhayandar: New lease of life for MBMC crematoriums

Proposed Design of Crematorium |

To give the departed a respectful final journey, the state government authorities have given its approval to fund a project for providing a world class facelift to crematoriums in the twin-city. In response to requests and continuous follow-ups by legislator Pratap Sarnaik, the state's urban development department (UDD) has agreed to shoulder the entire financial responsibility amounting Rs. 50 crore for the project.

As per the government resolution (GR), funds amounting Rs. 5 crore has been disbursed in the first phase for the current fiscal under the special provision scheme for the development of basic amenities in the region.

Presently, there are 14 crematoriums across the twin-city which are run and maintained by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Apart from offering options of traditional wood, gas-fuelled and electrically operated pyres, all these crematoriums will be given a world class facelift each having a series of covered pavilions where the last rites can be conducted under vast skylights and amidst landscaped gardens.

"Some crematoriums are in thickly populated areas and people living in the vicinity suffer due to the hazardous emission they are forced to inhale. To tackle the issue, pyres and furnaces will be incorporated with a technology named Smoke-Nuisance Abatement System to minimise emission of toxic gases. It’s a part of our 'Go Green, Go Clean' campaign of being environment-friendly in every way,” said Sarnaik.

Rain water harvesting systems, LED lights running on solar power and CCTV cameras will also be installed at the crematoriums. While the state government will bear the entire expenses till the completion of the project, the civic administration will continue functioning as the executing and maintaining authority, officials said.