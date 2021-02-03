Mira Bhayandar: NCP seeks funds to fast track lingering court building work

The local NCP unit has asked the government authorities to pump funds amounting Rs. 9.5 crore so that the lingering court building work is fast tracked in Mira Road.

More than seven years after the government gave its nod for setting up the First Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge ( junior division) court to address legal issues, the structure stands tall in the Hatkesh area. However it still awaits completion and final touches including, interiors, furniture, fixture, electrical and other residual work for the past more than a year.

This apart from initiating construction work of housing units to accommodate magistrates and other infra facilities in the 4,200 square meter land, which is in limbo owing to lack of budgetary allocations. So, far around Rs. 12 crore has been spent and the project.

A delegation of NCP leaders led by former municipal corporator Dr. Asif Shaikh met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar seeking his intervention towards the completion of the much needed judicial facility. Scores of litigants from the region are forced to travel all the way to Thane to attend civil and criminal cases. Moreover, policemen are also compelled to drive through the busy roads and highways with suspects and accused to produce them before the court.

“This court will not only save time and money of litigants, but will also ease pressure on the police. The deputy home minister has assured to do the needful at the earliest,” said Dr. Shaikh.

The real matter of concern is also the time consuming process for recruitment of staffers needed for the smooth functioning of the court, said an official.

Covering an area of 79.4 square km, the twin-city has a population of more than 14 lakh. Moreover, the erstwhile rural policing apparatus has been elevated to commissionerate status by combining Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai Virar from 1 October 2020. Presently 13 police stations are covered under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police commissionerate. With thousands of crimes registered each year, the rapid development of both the twin-cities compared to other regions in the district had put immense pressure on the available resources.