Mira Bhayandar: NCP lights chulha on road to protest hike in prices of LPG cylinder

An agitation was launched by lighting wood-fuelled bonfires to cook food and make rotis on the road near the sub-way in Bhayandar (east) on Monday.

“People are yet to recover from the financial setback due to the pandemic induced lockdown, but the central government is going on imposing hikes in the price of LPG cylinders and fuel. How is the common man supposed to survive.” questioned NCP spokesperson-Prem Yadav.