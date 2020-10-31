Mira Bhayandar: Navghar police arrests two persons for betting on IPL match

In continuance with their crackdown against gambling activities in the twin-city, sleuths of the Navghar police apprehended two small-time bookies from a lodge in Bhayandar for their involvement in an online cricket betting racket on Friday night. However, no action was taken against the lodge operator who facilitated the illegalities in his premises, this despite the fact that the accused impersonated another person by using a different Aadhar Card to procure the room.

In response to a specific tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil swooped down on a room in Jaya Mahal Lodge in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east).

According to the police, the accused identified as Shailendra Singh Malawat (47) and Sumeet Prakash Jain (38) were caught red-handed while accepting and placing bets on T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The police seized smartphones, SIM cards, laptops and a television set worth more than Rs one lakh. “Since the room was taken using a fake identity, we will ascertain the role of the lodge operator and the on duty manager following which appropriate action will be taken,” said Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil.

Meanwhile a case under the relevant sections of the IPC, Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to police custody till November 4 after they were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane on Saturday.

Rooms in shady hotels and lodges in the twin-city have turned into dens for notorious gambling mafia to conduct online betting activities on cricket matches.