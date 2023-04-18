Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar cops return stolen goods worth ₹16 lakh to owners |

As many as 48 citizens from Bhayandar were pleased beyond words as they received their stolen property-especially mobile phones, which they had lost all hope of finding again. The Navghar police on Monday returned stolen property worth more than ₹16.60 lakh to their rightful owners in the presence of DCP (Zone I)- Jayant Bajbale and Senior Police Inspector-Vijay Pawar.

The valuables include- 41 mobile handsets, six motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw which were stolen in the jurisdiction of the Navghar police station in Bhayandar (east). A mechanism was put in place by the police personnel to help complainants in getting their property released as per due process of law without any inconvenience. The recipients thanked and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the police officers.