Mira-Bhayandar: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Woman Who Fell From 10th Floor Of Sapphire Tower

Mira-Bhayandar: Mystery shrouds the death of a 36-year-old woman who fell from the tenth floor of a high-rise in Mira Road on Sunday evening. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as-Nirmala Sanjay Singh Rajpurohit (36)- who stayed on the 11th floor of Sapphire Tower located in the upscale Poonam Garden area of Mira Road.

Nirmala had apparently walked down to the tenth floor and allegedly jumped off from the railings at around 6 pm. The security guard who spotted her on the edge of the railing screamed to warn her about the impending danger, but it was too late, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state, where doctors declared her dead-on arrival.

Reason behind the suicide

The woman stayed with her husband, daughter (aged 10 years), son (aged 7 years) and parents-in-law in the apartment. However, the couple were alone when the incident occurred. Her husband works with a telecom company.

Case of accidental death registered

Although an accidental death report (ADR) in this context has been registered at the Mira police station, the investigating team is thoroughly probing all angles as to what had happened right before the woman accidentally fell to her death or something like a quarrel allegedly drove her in taking the extreme step of ending her life.

