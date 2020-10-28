Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s health department grapples with social distance

At a time when the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has given lavish facelifts to the mayor and deputy mayor chambers, its Health Department employees are forced to work in a cramped office space in the main administrative building. 17 staffers, including an account manager, five computer operators, immunization field officer, two pharmacists and three clerks are operating from an office that has a seating capacity of just 12 employees. They are left with no option but to share desks or at times play a game of musical chairs on a first come, first serve basis.

Moreover, the lack of proper space for storage facilities paints a sorry picture with files and documents strewn all over the place. The department serves as a back office for COVID-19 control operations. It also handles administrative work like hospital registration and crucial health-related programmes and immunisation drives.

The department has been officially communicating with their counterparts in the Public Works wing, seeking enhancement of facilities and infrastructure. “Yes, the Health Department has communicated with us on the issue. Since, the space itself is not enough, there is no point in renovation. We have given them the option of shifting their office to a much bigger municipal property, which can be furnished as per their needs,” said executive engineer Deepak Khambit.

Apart from being the workplace of the 17-odd staffers, the office also accommodates three small cabins of medicos including- City Project Manager for National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), officials heading the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) and Malaria.