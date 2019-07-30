Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) under scanner for ‘unsolved audit’ objections

Bhayandar: After a record number of delays in auditing revenue generating avenues and clearing objections involving public money worth crores for the past decade, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is again under the scanner for evading questions on dubious transactions.

On failing to get clarifications, the audit dept has red-flagged about 46 doubtful transactions related to various departments over the last fiscal. The list of current objections was tabled in the recent standing committee meeting.

Expressing concern over the negative impact on the budgetary planning due to lack of accountability on those responsible for revenue generation, standing committee chief Adv Ravi Vyas said, “The civic chief has been told to look into the objections of the audit wing and ensure timely compliance.”

Vyas had demanded a detailed audit report for the financial years 2015-2018 on non-submission of records on fund utility, tax evasion by contractors, illegal extension of expired contracts, bad debts, discrepancies in number of receipt books, violation of rules in spending, excessive pay and pending recoveries.

“It is a fact the revenue audit was kept on the back burner. All the HoDs are clearing the objections,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

The internal audit wing is mandated to conduct annual audits to assess the income and expenditure of all the departments and seek clarifications on doubtful transactions. Though it is mandatory to provide the necessary information in a specific time frame, majority of the cases remain unattended and continue to appear on the list of audit objections.