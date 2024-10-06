Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Bats For Eco-Friendly Cremations, Charges Waived

Mira Bhayandar: In a welcome respite for people forced to bear nauseating smoke emanating due to cremations in wood-based pyres from crematoriums located in the close vicinity of densely populated localities, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to encourage eco-friendly cremations.

In a resolution passed on 4, October by the municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar in his capacity as administrator, no more wood-based cremations will be allowed at five crematoriums including- Bhayandar (west), Bunderwadi, Kashimira, Penkarpada, and Mira Road which are already equipped with gas-fuelled and electric-powered pyres.

Statement Of Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Katkar

“ The decision of not allowing wood-based cremations at crematoriums which are equipped with the gas-fuelled and electricity-powered pyres and all funerals at no costs has been taken in adherence to the city action plan chalked out under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aimed at reducing pollution,” said Katkar.

A total of 17 crematoriums are run by the civic administration across the twin-city out of which one is equipped with an electric unit and five have the facility of gas-fuelled pyres for eco-friendly cremations. Moreover, the civic administration in a bid to encourage eco-friendly cremations has also decided to waive off the entire fee amounting to Rs 1,000 which was being charged for those opting for cremations in the gas-fuelled and electric-powered pyres to give a final farewell to the departed souls. For traditionally cremating a body, nearly 300 to 350 kg of wood is required for the open pyre which takes more than four hours for disposal while the gas and electric version not only takes less than half the time and saves wood, but also reduces emissions by almost 60 percent.