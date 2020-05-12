Mira Bhayandar: Mobile snatchers held after a Bollywood-style chase by alert citizen

Minutes after they snatched his mobile phone in Mira Road, an alert 45-year-old citizen showed his presence of mind by boarding his car and chasing the duo in true-filmy style. He eventually managed to catch hold of them with the help of the police and retrieved his belonging.

The incident was reported from the Kanakia area of Mira Road at around 8:30 am on Tuesday, when Trijugi Singh was talking on the phone near the gate of an educational institute, which is his workplace. Two men on a bike approached and took him by surprise as the pillion rider swiftly snatched his phone and the duo zoomed away.

Singh immediately boarded his car and started chasing the bikers. Singh’s screams attracted the attention of on-duty police personnel patrolling nearby who also joined the chase. However, the over-speeding rider lost his balance and fell along with the pillion rider near the Ramdev Park road area.

The police personnel apprehended the youngsters who have been booked under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The bike has been seized and the investigating team is questioning the duo to check their suspected involvement in other similar crimes, especially in chain and mobile snatching cases that have been reported in and around the twin-city in the recent past.