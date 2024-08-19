Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira |

Mira Bhayandar: Politicians stooping to really low levels for electoral gains is nothing new for any city. However, local leaders (mostly owing their loyalties to ruling government) including the former and sitting legislator from Mira-Bhayandar were caught on camera while celebrating the birthday party of a Gulshan Taase -Patel alias Aapa - also known as the Lady Don who has a series of offences including- grabbing property, trespass, assault and kidnap registered against her at local police stations.

Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta with Gulshan Patel |

Gulshan, who belongs to the Patel clan which has galloped towards new heights in setting criminal records, had thrown a party in Kashimira to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The guests from the political fraternity who registered their presence in the party include- BJP leader and former MLA- Narendra Mehta, sitting legislator- Geeta Jain, an independent who has lent her support to the Maha-Yuti (MY) government, local functionaries of the Shiv-Sena (Shinde camp) and NCP (Ajit Pawar camp).

MLA Geeta Jain with Gulshan Patel |

The Patel siblings – five brothers and sister-Gulshan Aapa used to control a thriving syndicate in the Mira Road-Kashimira belt in true Mafiosi style. While two brothers were bumped off by rival gangs, one died of illness. With nearly 200 offences registered against them the Patel clan have found a place in the rogues’ gallery of the police.

Most cases are related to rioting, assault, attempt to murder, extortion and illegal arms possession. Of late, the Patel’s have been using the ‘shield’ of being prominent office-bearers of different political parties to carry on their illegal acts. Their political tag has also deterred people from lodging fresh complaints. The presence of prominent politicians in the Lady Don’s party is apparently helping them make their real mission successful.