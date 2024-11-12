Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Stages Sit-In At Navghar Police Station Over Her Photographer's 'Illegal' Detention; Watch Video

MLA Geeta Jain protesting outside Navghar Police Station (left), CCTV footage of the detained photographer (right) | FPJ

As the assembly elections draws closer, the battle between arch rivals- Narendra Mehta (BJP) and sitting legislator Geeta Jain (independent) to wrestle the Mira Bhayandar (145) seat is turning uglier every passing day. On Monday Geeta Jain along with her supporters thronged the Navghar police station and staged an agitation to protest the “illegal” detention of her photographer- Harsh Shah.

Mehta had registered a complaint against a local YouTube news channel for broadcasting a defamatory video to malign his image on the behest of his rival contestants. The videos were also circulated on various social media platforms. Based on the complaint an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act was registered against the channel owner on Sunday. According to Jain, her official photographer- Harsh Shah was picked up from outside her office in Bhayandar (east) on Monday.

“In the footage captured by CCTV cameras, four men were spotted accosting Harsh and taking him away in a car. Initially, it came to my mind that he was kidnapped, but later I found they were plainclothes cops who had taken him away without any rhyme, reason or notice. This is a clear case of white collared goondaism orchestrated by my BJP rival who seems to have realised that he is fighting a losing battle.” said Jain who along with her supporters marched to the police station and demanded an explanation from the on-duty police personnel and immediate release of her party worker.

“Shah was detained as per due process of law for questioning to ascertain his involvement in the case.” said a senior police officer. Mehta did not respond to calls.