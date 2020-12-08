Mira Bhayandar: Mixed response for 'Bharat Bandh'; see pics

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar saw a mixed response to the call of ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by farmer groups on Tuesday. While most establishments and markets functioned as usual, some remained shut till the afternoon. Buses plied as usual, even as fewer auto-rickshaws were seen on city roads.

Congress activists were seen requesting shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed in support of the farmers. CPI (M) workers held demonstrations near the Mira Road railway station and a bunch of "anti-farmer" laws activists squatted on the highway to register their protest.

However, no untoward incident was reported as the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate had tightened security in the entire twin-city.

Check out the pictures: