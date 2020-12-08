Mumbai

Updated on

Mira Bhayandar: Mixed response for 'Bharat Bandh'; see pics

By Suresh Golani

"Anti-Farmer" laws activists protesting on the highway in Kashimira.
"Anti-Farmer" laws activists protesting on the highway in Kashimira.
Photo: Suresh Golani

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar saw a mixed response to the call of ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by farmer groups on Tuesday. While most establishments and markets functioned as usual, some remained shut till the afternoon. Buses plied as usual, even as fewer auto-rickshaws were seen on city roads.

Congress activists were seen requesting shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed in support of the farmers. CPI (M) workers held demonstrations near the Mira Road railway station and a bunch of "anti-farmer" laws activists squatted on the highway to register their protest.

However, no untoward incident was reported as the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate had tightened security in the entire twin-city.

Check out the pictures:

"Anti-Farmer" laws activists protesting on the highway in Kashimira.
"Anti-Farmer" laws activists protesting on the highway in Kashimira.
Photo: Suresh Golani
Handcart pullers taking a nap as some industrial units remain closed.
Handcart pullers taking a nap as some industrial units remain closed.
Photo: Suresh Golani
Congress activists requesting shopkeepers to close their establishments.
Congress activists requesting shopkeepers to close their establishments.
Photo: Suresh Golani
CPI ( M) workers near Mira Road railway station.
CPI ( M) workers near Mira Road railway station.
Photo: Suresh Golani
Shops closed in MBMC
Shops closed in MBMC
Photo: Suresh Golani
Shops closed in MBMC
Shops closed in MBMC
Photo: Suresh Golani
Closing of shops in MBMC
Closing of shops in MBMC
Photo: Suresh Golani

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in