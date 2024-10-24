Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh

Mira Bhayandar police successfully trace a missing family to Uttar Pradesh after two months of investigation | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: More than two months after three members of family including a woman and her two sons had mysteriously disappeared from their apartment in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira, the central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) traced them in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a complaint was registered at the Kashimira police station by Mithilesh Jogi Choudhary (45) stating that his wife-Sujata (40), sons-Abhijeet (22) and Aditya (19) were missing since the morning of 5, September.

Mithilesh who works in the diamond industry established contact with all his friends and relatives in the city and their native place in Bihar, but there was virtually no clue about his family members. Worried about their well-being, Mithilesh who went into depression registered the complaint. Sensing the seriousness of the case, a team from CCU led by police sub inspector- Hitendra Vichare started investigations.

On the virtue of electronic surveillance, they learnt about their presence in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Police personnel- Hanumant Suryavanshi immediately left for UP and traced them to Bhiti-Sultanpur village with the help of his local counterparts.

Investigations revealed that fed up with constant quarrels with Mithilesh over domestic issues, the trio had voluntarily left home with a plan to relocate in UP. The police team informed Mithilesh who also reached the village.

The family was counselled by the police, following which they agreed to sort out the issues in the presence of elder relatives at their native village.