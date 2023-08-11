 Mira-Bhayandar: Minor Surrenders After Stabbing Coaching Class Owner In Kashimira
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Minor Surrenders After Stabbing Coaching Class Owner In Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Minor Surrenders After Stabbing Coaching Class Owner In Kashimira

According to the police the incident took place outside a general store in the Penkarpada area of Mira Road at around 1:30pm.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: A 17-year-old boy surrendered before the police after stabbing the owner of a coaching academy with a knife in Kashimira on Thursday afternoon. The entire sequence of the crime was caught on camera.

According to the police the incident took place outside a general store in the Penkarpada area of Mira Road at around 1:30pm. The victim identified as Raju Umashankar Thakur, 26, runs coaching classes in the nearby Suprabhat Chawl. Thakur was speaking with some of the locals when the accused arrived there with a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen. He later surrendered himself at the Kashimira police station.

Thakur was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. “Although the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, prima facie investigations revealed that the assailant and the victim were entangled in some old dispute and a fresh development could have apparently triggered the crime,” said the investigating officer.

An offence under section 326 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the minor accused who will be produced before the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: In Shocking Road Rage Case, Car Driver Deliberately Rams Into Bikers; One Dead
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai News: Western Line Commuters Face Delays Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai: Ugandan Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Crore

Mumbai: Ugandan Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹7.85 Crore

Mira-Bhayandar Road Rage: Car Rams Into Bikers, One Dead

Mira-Bhayandar Road Rage: Car Rams Into Bikers, One Dead

Mumbai: Ex-MLA Urges EOW To Intervene In Mehta Couple Case

Mumbai: Ex-MLA Urges EOW To Intervene In Mehta Couple Case

Mumbai: SC Grants 2-Month Interim Bail To Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds

Mumbai: SC Grants 2-Month Interim Bail To Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds