Mira Bhayandar: Minor held with ganja, uncle-aunt on the run

The estimated market price of the seized consignment is pegged at Rs. 31, 780. Investigations revealed that the boy was just a carrier who was peddling the drugs on the behest of his handlers who were none other than his own uncle and aunt who stayed at Dahisar and Vasai respectively. The boy who also had some cash with him, used to hand over the proceeds of the sold drug consignment to his uncle and aunt who have been named as accused in the FIR, police said.

However, both are still absconding. The boy has been sent to the children’s home. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered in this context at the Kashimira police station. Further investigations were underway.