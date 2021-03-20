Mira Bhayandar: Minor held with ganja, uncle-aunt on the run

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have apprehended a 17-year-old boy who was found to be in possession of more than three kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth more than Rs.31, 000 in Kashimira on Thursday night.
Acting on a tip-off a team led by Assistant Police Inspector- Mahendra Bhamre under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare and Police Inspector ( Crime) Jitendra Patil laid a trap on the service road of the highway and rounded up a suspicious looking 17-year-old teenager. Upon frisking, the police personnel found the boy to be carrying 3.178 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) which was stashed in a gunny bag.
The estimated market price of the seized consignment is pegged at Rs. 31, 780. Investigations revealed that the boy was just a carrier who was peddling the drugs on the behest of his handlers who were none other than his own uncle and aunt who stayed at Dahisar and Vasai respectively. The boy who also had some cash with him, used to hand over the proceeds of the sold drug consignment to his uncle and aunt who have been named as accused in the FIR, police said.
However, both are still absconding. The boy has been sent to the children’s home. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered in this context at the Kashimira police station. Further investigations were underway.
