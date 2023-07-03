Mira Bhayandar: MHA Lauds Overseas Crypto Recovery by MBVV Cops | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The recovery of Rs36 lakh from the e-wallet of a Chinese national in a case of cryptocurrency fraud cracked by the cyber cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has attracted the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

MBVV chief, Madhukar Pandey, revealed the achievement while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Manikpur police station’s new building in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

MBVV cops to give online presentation on process

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has asked the cyber cops attached to the MBVV to give an online presentation about the process and efforts behind the success in the first-of-its-kind recovery to their counterparts across the country. The presentation is expected to be held on July 7, an official said.

The I4C is an important arm of the MHA launched by Home Minister Amit Shah in January 2020 to act as a nodal point in the fight and deal with cybercrime, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The cyber cell had received a complaint from a man who was duped Rs33.65 lakh (39,596 USDT) by cyber criminals on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency.

A team led by inspector of police Sujitkumar Gunjkar under the supervision of Commissioner Madhukar Pandey scanned various crypto-operating platforms and zeroed in on a suspicious wallet registered with a well-known global cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange in Seychelles (East Africa).

The wallet which had mostly Hongkong-based users in the contact list belonged to a Chinese national. After getting permission from the court, the team established contact with the exchange revealing the nature of the fraud while seeking a refund.

The exchange positively responded to the request and transferred 39,596 USDT (now Rs36 lakh) directly to the complainant’s account.

“This is the first time such an action has been taken in India to recover the defrauded amount from a Chinese citizen,” said Gunjkar.

The I4C envisages creating a platform for analysing all pieces of puzzles related to cyber frauds, providing support for the development of all components of the cybercrime combating eco-system. This apart from shouldering a host of other responsibilities focussed on cybercrimes, establishing standard operating procedures (SOP) for impact containment, and forensic analysis amongst others.

Pointers:

Rs36 lakh recovered

Cryptocurrency fraud

Case cracked by cyber cell of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar

MBVV chief informed about achievement

I4C) asks MBVV cyber cops to give presentation about the process and efforts

Presentation scheduled on July 7

Police say first time in India that defrauded amount was recovered from Chinese citizen

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Introduces PoS Devices to Ease Property Tax Payments