Mira-Bhayandar: The process to recruit a total of 996 personnel including police constables and drivers for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate began at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground in Bhayandar on Monday.

A total of 73,221 applications from 60,989 male and 12,232 female aspirants have been received for the police constable's posts, while 1,237 applicants – including 1,196 male and 41 female – are in fray for the driver posts, officials said.