 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Extern Notorious Beef Smuggler Kasam Ali Sharif Qureshi For 2 Years
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Extern Notorious Beef Smuggler Kasam Ali Sharif Qureshi For 2 Years

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have externed (tadi-par) a goon who had earned notoriety for his involvement in a spate of cases-mainly beef smuggling in and out of the twin city.

According to the police, the goon who has been identified as Kasam Ali Sharif Qureshi (53) is a resident of the Sheetal Nagar area on Mira Road. Notably, his involvement in one such beef smuggling incident had created communal tension in the area which was diffused due to the timely intervention of the police.

Despite being arrested for the crimes, Shaikh remained undeterred and continued with his illegal activities after his release on bail between 2016 and 2024. Realising that his presence could spark communal flares in the twin-city, DCP (Zone I)-Prakash Gaikwad under the instructions of additional commissioner-Dattatray Shinde issued the orders (13/2024) externing Shaikh from the limits of Thane, Palghar, Brihanmumbai, and Mumbai (suburban) for a period of two years. The orders were issued in accordance with section 56 (1) (a) (b) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. 

