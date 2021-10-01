e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 08:16 PM IST

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV police commissionerate completes one year since inception

Suresh Golani
To mark the completion of its first year on October 1, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, apart from launching other initiatives, also took this opportunity to exhibit newspaper cuttings related to the working of the force at its headquarters in Mira Road on Friday.

After extended round of delays, the state government had finally elevated the rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined policing apparatus headed by Sadanand Date as the first commissioner last year.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:40 PM IST
