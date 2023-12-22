Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest 2 Men With ₹20 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone

The seized MD drugs worth ₹19.40 lakh | Special Branch

Mira-Bhayandar: In continuance with their crackdown against the local drug syndicate, the crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two people who were found to be in possession of mephedrone drug worth around ₹20 lakh in Virar on Thursday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off that some drug peddlers had arrived in Virar, the crime detection unit led by police sub-inspector Gyaneshwar Kokate under the guidance of senior police inspector Rajendra Kamble laid a trap and rounded up the suspects near Mohak City in the Manvelpada area at around 2:45 pm on Thursday. Upon frisking, the team found 97 grams of MD drug in their possession. The estimated market value of the drug is pegged at over ₹19.40 lakh.

The drug-peddling duo

The duo who have been identified as 34-year-old Mohammed Ishak Shaikh and 25-year-old Mohammed Moinuddin Shaikh, both residents of Dharavi in Mumbai, were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Apart from the drug, the police also impounded their motor-cycle and seized a weighing scale from their possession indicating that they were in the area to peddle drugs to local addicts.

Apart from verifying their antecedents to ascertain if they had been arrested for similar crimes in the past, the police team is also investigating to ascertain the source of the contraband and potential buyers. Meanwhile the duo were remanded to custody after they were produced before the court on Friday.