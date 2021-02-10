Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops launch crackdown to silence noisy bikers

After a two year lull, the traffic department has once again launched an offensive against bikers who have fitted shrill horns and illegally modified silencers which create noise beyond the permissible limits.

Not limiting their action to monetary penalties, the traffic police personnel attached to the Kashimira unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate led by Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Ramesh Bhame have embarked on a mission to detach the illegal alterations on the spot.

In a late night operation, the personnel removed silencers and shrill horns of a couple of bikes in Mira Road on Monday. A similar drive was launched during the erstwhile Thane (rural) police regime by Additional SP Atul Kulkarni and Senior Police Inspector Ram Bhalsingh in February 2019.

“While stern action is being taken against noisy bikers, we are also exploring provisions of the IPC to take action against spare part sellers and garage mechanics who facilitate the illegalities by providing and effecting alterations. The action will continue on a regular basis till the entire menace is weeded out from the twin-city,” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Ramesh Bhame while doling out a number 7710012897 for citizens to register complaint against noisy bikers or to report about any type of traffic-related offences or information and suggestions.

Any type alteration of a factory model sans Regional Transport Office (RTO) consent is illegal under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Apart from noisy horns, there are boosters which are fitted on to a motorcycles’ silencer to create bike racing-like sound, sources said.

While a modified silencer pipe does not have a filter to stop excessive noise, prices differ according to the type of metal used to manufacture the outer cast. Particulars contained in the certificate of registration cannot be at variance with those originally specified by the manufacturer.