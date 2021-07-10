Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops ban use of drones, paragliders for next 60 days

To prevent any type of threat from the skies, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate has promulgated fresh orders banning the use of flying objects including drones, paragliders, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft and aerial missiles within its jurisdiction.

The order issued by DCP Vijaykant Sagar states that it is likely that such equipment could be used to endanger public life or destroy public property which could trigger law and order problems.

Issued under section 144 (1) (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the order will remain in-force for the next 60 days between 10 July 2021 and 9 September 2021.

There is no reason to panic as it is a routine practice by law enforcing agencies to issue such orders periodically to avoid any kind of misuse of the flying objects, said an official.

No flying activities will be allowed, except for aerial surveillance by the MBVV police themselves or upon an official permission from the police commissioner.