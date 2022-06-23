Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops alert citizens on fake power snap SMS | File photo

Alarmed by the rising cases of financial fraud, the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has sounded an alert on fraudulent text and WhatsApp messages sent by cyber crooks to consumers of various power supply companies in context to disconnection of electricity owing to non-payment of bills.

“Dear customer, your electricity power will be disconnected tonight at 9.30 pm from the electricity office because your previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact our electricity officer. Thank you,” read one of the sample messages stated by the MBVV police in its press release. The message contains a mobile number.

The police have requested citizens to ignore such messages and if need arises personally contact the nearest helpdesk of the power supply company.

Also, citizens have been advised not to click on unsolicited links or share personal details or One Time Passwords (OTP) with strangers.

The MBVV police have appealed to citizens to approach the local police station or login to www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 to report online frauds to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.