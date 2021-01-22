Mira Bhayandar: MBVV busts another sex racket at lodge in Kashimira

Unfazed by the recent crackdown initiated by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, some notorious lodge owners- especially on the highway belt in Kashimira have continued with their immoral activities.

A team from the Kashimira police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare under the supervision of ACP- Vilas Sanap busted yet another prostitution racket which was operating from a hotel under the guise of providing lodging and boarding facilities to patrons in the twin-city.