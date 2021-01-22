Mira Bhayandar: MBVV busts another sex racket at lodge in Kashimira

Unfazed by the recent crackdown initiated by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, some notorious lodge owners- especially on the highway belt in Kashimira have continued with their immoral activities.
A team from the Kashimira police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare under the supervision of ACP- Vilas Sanap busted yet another prostitution racket which was operating from a hotel under the guise of providing lodging and boarding facilities to patrons in the twin-city.
Acting on a tip-off about the prostitution activities, the police team swooped down on Hotel Laxmi Palace - a lodging and boarding facility located in the Mahajanwadi area of Kashimira and apprehended the racketeers while accepting money for the rendezvous.
While the lodge staffers including the owner, manager, cashier, waiters and a female pimp who brokered the flesh trade deal were booked under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the stringent Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), one woman was rescued from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.
Further investigations were underway.
