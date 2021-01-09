Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s water supply time-table goes for a toss

If you are a resident of Mira Bhayandar, be prepared for a couple of more dry days.

After a 24 hour shutdown owing to repair and maintenance work of pipelines at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's ( MIDC) water purification plant at Jambhul from Thursday onwards, another major rupture reported from Shilphata has delayed resumption of services which was scheduled at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

The latest breakdown has sent Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's (MBMC) water supply timetable for a toss, as citizens stare at a water crisis in the form of low pressure and erratic frequency for the next more than 48 hours.

Even after completion of repair works, services are bound to be affected for the following couple of days due to low pressure, informed an official who appealed residents to use water with utmost care avoiding unnecessary wastage.