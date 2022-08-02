Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s much-delayed hawker’s policy hits another hurdle

MBMC’s much-delayed hawker’s policy hits another hurdle | Photo: File

After missing multiple deadlines in completing the survey of hawkers operating in the twin city, the implementation of the much-awaited hawker’s policy has hit another roadblock after the town vending committee (TVC) formed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) rejected the survey report.

After inordinate delays, the general body gave its nod to the survey in December 2021, following which the civic administration published the list and invited objections and suggestions from the general public.

A total of 7,645 people had initially submitted their registration forms for enrolment as authorised hawkers in the Mira-Bhayandar region.

The MBMC received a total of 420 objections to the survey which was conducted by a private agency. After weeding out invalid entries, the number was reduced to 7,221, of which 3,098 turned out to be outsiders.

The survey report was recently tabled before the TVC, which raised strong objections citing massive anomalies and bogus entries in the data compiled by a private agency.

“Office bearers of various hawker’s unions, who know the in-and-out of every by-lane were kept out of the survey, which is riddled with bogus entries even as genuine beneficiaries failed to find a place in the list. We have demanded a fresh survey,” said RPI leader and TVC member- Devendra Shelekar.

“The survey has been conducted with adherence to guidelines and due process of law. It's important to move ahead and implement the policy for the well-being of hawkers and citizens," said deputy civic chief- Maruti Gaikwad.

Although the TVC has rejected the survey report, all eyes are now on MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole, who has a final say in the logjam.

All surveyed street vendors who clear the scrutiny process have to be accommodated in the designated vending zones, subject to a norm conforming to 2.5 per cent of the population of the ward.

The Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, protects livelihoods rights, social security for street vendors and regulation of urban street vending in the country.

Under the Act, the corporation has to conduct a survey every five years.