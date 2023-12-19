Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's E-Office Transformation A Success With 11,000+ Applications Processed; PWD Leads The Way | Representational Image/Pixabay

The electronic office (E-Office) system launched by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is receiving an encouraging response from citizens and other stakeholders. As per statistics sourced out from the systems department, as many as 11,331 applications and other official work related to the various wings of the civic body were received on the e-platform which was successfully launched on 16, October, this year.

PWD tops list after taking action in 1,328 out of 1,750 applications

Of the total applications or proposals received by the 60-odd departments linked with the E-office system, 7,846 were resolved while the remaining were in pipeline for resolution which is mandated to be completed within a time frame of 30 days. The public works department topped the list by receiving 1750 applications out of which necessary action was taken in 1,328 cases.

Meanwhile 2,514 e-files related to various proposals have been created on the system. To conduct its office procedures electronically for a simplified, responsive, effective, and transparent manner, the MBMC chief- Sanjay Katkar took the lead in launching the e-office platform developed by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology controlled by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

After the success of the pilot project, the civic administration fast tracked the transition process by mapping and mobilising of files on the e-office platform of all departments and made the e-governance process operational on 16, October. Regular training and orientation sessions on the e-office system were conducted for officials by the NIC team which imparted theory and practical knowledge on topics including - file tracking system, conversion of physical files to e-files, creating drafts on the e-office platform which will practically eliminate the use of paper.

NIC awarded MBMC for the smart switch

The e-office system not only saves time and energy of applicants by ensuring quick disposal of approvals and sanctions leading to enhanced productivity due to electronic movement of files which can be tracked on the click of the mouse in a simplified manner, officials said. Notably, the MBMC was the first civic body in the state to go paperless in all its departments by successfully switching from the age-old manual operations to an electronic office system.

As a token of appreciation, the NIC had awarded a certificate to the MBMC for smoothly switching from manual to e-office system in all its departments.