Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's Covid prep hit by MLC Poll code of conduct

Representative Image | PTI

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's (MBMC) efforts towards Covid preparedness have hit a roadblock due to the imposition of the model code of conduct to elect a representative to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from the Konkan Division Teachers' constituency. The elections are scheduled for Jan 30, and the model code of conduct has already come into effect in all the districts of the Konkan division and will continue till Feb 4.

As per election commission rules, any type of tender process has to be halted and no new decisions can be taken during the election code of conduct. Consequently, the process of procuring needed material and hiring contractual employees for Covid care centres has hit a hurdle. Notably, the MBMC-run centres have exhausted their stock of Covishield and Covaxin doses and have remained closed due to the non-availability of vaccines for the past three days.

“If at all we come across any eventualities related to a fresh wave of Covid during the restricted period, the commissioner, who has power in case of a looming crisis or disaster, will take a call on the hiring process,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (health) Sanjay Shinde. Apart from hurdles in Covid preparedness, the model code of conduct has also put brakes on various development-related works which were in the pipeline.