Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s COVID-19 recovery rate dips to 86% as active cases jump to 3,983

In a major cause of worry for citizens and health department personnel, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has dropped to 86.38 per cent from 95.54 percent owing to a significant jump in fresh detections and the mounting number of active cases reported in the past two months.

A cursory glance at the coronagraph reveals that the number of patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gradually soared from 298 on 9, February to 3,983 on 10, April. With six casualties being reported on Saturday, the death count has reached 858, even as the overall case fatality rate (CFR) hovers above 2.49 per cent.

While 4001 people tested positive for the infection in the first ten days of April, only 1,778 patients have recovered and been discharged from various public and private Covid-19 care facilities in the corresponding period. 33 people have lost their lives in the past ten days.

The MBMC reported 461 fresh detections on Friday. The latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 34,635. The MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 29,794 patients have recovered from their viral infection so far.

As per MBMC records, 1,43,316 people were under observation, even as a total of 2,39,441 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 2,04,285 tested negative and 34,635 positive. While 520 reports were still awaited, one was tagged as inconclusive.

Out of the 461 fresh cases, 315 were unlinked and 146 were contact persons of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 275 positive cases followed by 115 and 71 from the east and west side of Bhayandar.

“The citizens should not lower their guards and continue following the Covid protocols of social distancing, using masks and sanitisers and co-operate with the administration in the fight against corona, ” appealed Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole.

The MBMC claims to have collected 22,000 swab samples for testing this month.