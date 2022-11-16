Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to launch a mega recruitment drive soon

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: To fill-up posts which have been lying vacant in various civic departments, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will soon launch a mega recruitment drive.

The move follows in response to state government directives allowing 100 percent recruitment to municipal corporations. According to the staffing pattern (Akruti-Bandh) approved by the state government in 2019, a total of 1547 posts for various departments have been sanctioned for the MBMC.

However, 695 out of the 1547 posts including some of the key positions are still lying vacant. Deputy municipal commissioner- Maruti Gaikwad said that the initial preparations are almost completed for the recruitments. He said, "After an official nod by the municipal commissioner, the government authorised agency will be roped in to take the recruitment process ahead as per the due process of law.”

The key posts which are vacant include...

The key vacant posts include-city engineer, executive engineer, education officer, chief fire officer and medical officer. Apart from this, the posts of clerks, drivers, fire and fighters are also vacant in posts in other class II to class IV categories.

Already facing an acute staff crunch, natural and voluntary retirements of civic personnel has added more burden to the civic body.

MBMC to hire contractual staff

Moreover, the administrative expenses exceeded the upper cap of 35 percent which also proved to be a hurdle in new recruitments, prompting the MBMC to hire contractual staff for some of the important positions like junior engineers in crucial departments like-public works, town planning and anti-encroachment.

According to officials in the accounts department the administrative expenses have now been scaled down to 35 percent.

QUOTE

“Initial preparations are on for the recruitments. After an official nod by the municipal commissioner, the government authorised agency will be roped in to take the recruitment process ahead as per the due process of law,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner- Maruti Gaikwad.